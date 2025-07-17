Left Menu

Justice Department Probes George Mason University for Discrimination

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into alleged employment discrimination at George Mason University. This action is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to scrutinize colleges for discriminatory practices. The probe highlights ongoing concerns about equal employment opportunities in higher education institutions.

The U.S. Justice Department has announced an investigation into George Mason University concerning employment discrimination claims. This marks the latest in a series of probes targeting higher education institutions.

Launched by the Trump administration, the investigation aims to uncover any discriminatory employment practices at the Virginia-based university.

The move underscores increasing governmental scrutiny regarding nondiscriminatory practices within colleges and universities.

