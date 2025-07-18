Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Student's Expulsion for 'Improper Interactions' in China

A Chinese university's decision to expel a female student for 'damaging national dignity' by interacting with a foreigner is causing widespread debate. The incident raises issues of gender bias and nationalism. Many criticize the university's action, citing privacy concerns and potential legal violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:29 IST
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese university's decision to expel a female student for 'damaging national dignity' due to 'improper interactions' with a foreign man has stirred significant controversy across social media platforms in China.

Thousands of comments on apps like Xiaohongshu and Douyin are questioning the university's authority to turn a personal matter into a national issue. Dalian Polytechnic University announced the student's expulsion, accusing her of violating rules against interactions that allegedly harm national pride.

Observers have linked the student to videos by Ukrainian gamer Danylo Teslenko, also known as Zeus. Critics, including state-run media, argue the publication of the student's name may break privacy laws, while others accuse the university of misogyny and excessive nationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

