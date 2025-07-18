Global Refugee Crisis Worsens as UNHCR Faces Severe Funding Cuts

The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarm over a potential humanitarian crisis, as up to 11.6 million refugees face losing access to vital aid due to substantial foreign aid cuts. These cuts represent about one-third of the refugees typically supported by the UNHCR.

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that only 23% of the required $10.6 billion in funding for the year has been met. Countries such as Sweden, France, and Japan, along with significant U.S. aid reductions, have contributed to this dire funding shortfall.

In a dramatic indication of the crisis, the UNHCR has had to suspend or cease $1.4 billion in aid programs. This includes a drastic reduction in emergency relief, medical aid, education, and protection services, with women and girls particularly affected by these cuts.