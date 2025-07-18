Global Refugee Crisis Worsens as UNHCR Faces Severe Funding Cuts
The UNHCR warns that 11.6 million refugees risk losing aid due to major cuts in foreign contributions. Key services such as emergency relief, medical aid, and protection for vulnerable groups, especially women and girls, are severely impacted. Urgent funding is needed to avert a humanitarian crisis.
The United Nations refugee agency has raised alarm over a potential humanitarian crisis, as up to 11.6 million refugees face losing access to vital aid due to substantial foreign aid cuts. These cuts represent about one-third of the refugees typically supported by the UNHCR.
Dominique Hyde, UNHCR's director of external relations, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that only 23% of the required $10.6 billion in funding for the year has been met. Countries such as Sweden, France, and Japan, along with significant U.S. aid reductions, have contributed to this dire funding shortfall.
In a dramatic indication of the crisis, the UNHCR has had to suspend or cease $1.4 billion in aid programs. This includes a drastic reduction in emergency relief, medical aid, education, and protection services, with women and girls particularly affected by these cuts.
