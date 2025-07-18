Left Menu

Spotlight on Education: Parliamentary Committee's Insightful Visit to Ladakh

The Parliamentary Standing Committee's visit to Ladakh focused on assessing educational initiatives. Led by Chairman Digvijay Singh, the committee reviewed programs at key institutions like Druk Padma Karpo School and SECMOL. The mission aims to inform education policy recommendations based on gathered insights and local challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PAC) conducted an insightful visit to Ladakh, assessing its educational initiatives, according to officials.

Chaired by Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, the PAC embarked on a two-day study in Leh. They evaluated the Union Territory's efforts to bolster school education through a comprehensive briefing on sectoral progress and challenges.

The committee explored prominent institutions including Druk Padma Karpo School, SECMOL, and HIAL, while engaging with the University of Ladakh for detailed policy recommendations. Their visit also encompassed cultural highlights such as Leh Palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

