Spotlight on Education: Parliamentary Committee's Insightful Visit to Ladakh

The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PAC) conducted an insightful visit to Ladakh, assessing its educational initiatives, according to officials.

Chaired by Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, the PAC embarked on a two-day study in Leh. They evaluated the Union Territory's efforts to bolster school education through a comprehensive briefing on sectoral progress and challenges.

The committee explored prominent institutions including Druk Padma Karpo School, SECMOL, and HIAL, while engaging with the University of Ladakh for detailed policy recommendations. Their visit also encompassed cultural highlights such as Leh Palace.

