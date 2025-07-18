Left Menu

Campus Calm: Resolving Kerala University's Student Protests

A meeting between Kerala University's Vice Chancellor and higher education officials has restored peace on campus after protests by student and youth groups. The protests were sparked by the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar. Further discussions will assess the roles of alleged non-students in the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala University's campus atmosphere has returned to normal after Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Higher Education Minister R Bindu met on Friday. They addressed issues that led to protests by Left-affiliated student groups concerning the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar.

Minister Bindu expressed satisfaction with the consensus reached, yet emphasized the need for ongoing steps to resolve Kumar's suspension. Talks with Syndicate members are also required to forge a final decision, she noted, stressing that a tense environment is unsuitable for academic growth.

During the protests, doubts emerged about the identities of the protestors. Kunnummal claimed some protestors exploit student status to extend academic tenure without completing exams. His return to work marks a hopeful end to unrest, as Syndicate intervention continues to seek clarity on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

