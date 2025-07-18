Court Upholds Integrity Over Impersonation in Examination Scandal

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Sandeep Singh Patel, accused of using a proxy solver in the central teacher eligibility test. The court highlighted that cheating severely affects the careers of hardworking and honest students.

Presiding judge Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh emphasized how cheating undermines genuine merit and promotes a culture of dishonesty. He noted that such practices create an uneven playing field and can diminish motivation and trust in the educational system among sincere students.

Patel's application was denied on grounds of evidence, including call records that suggested his involvement in orchestrating the impersonation scheme. The court took a firm stand against the devaluation of merit, stressing the importance of integrity in examinations.