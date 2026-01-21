Allahabad High Court Upholds Compassionate Appointment Over Rigorous Recruitment Rules

The Allahabad High Court has taken a significant stand on compassionate appointments, deeming them an exception to typical recruitment procedures. The court has instructed Banaras Hindu University to re-evaluate a candidate's plea without adhering strictly to age-related recruitment rules.

This decision stems from a case where the applicant's request for a compassionate appointment was dismissed due to age restrictions, despite her sister's demise while employed at the university. The court ordered the reconsideration of her application, highlighting the need for flexibility in compassionate scenarios.

Though the existing recruitment rules at BHU stipulate an age range of 18 to 33 years, including a three-year OBC relaxation, the court noted the compassionate appointment rules allow for further age relaxation when necessary. This case underscores the conflict between standard recruitment policies and the intent behind compassionate appointments.

