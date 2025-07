Kerala School Timing Debate: Balancing Education and Religious Concerns

The Kerala General Education Department is set to discuss new school timing policies with representatives from school managements, aiming to address recent changes.

This meeting, scheduled for July 23 in Minister V Sivankutty's chambers, will clarify the requirement to extend school hours, a decision informed by the Kerala High Court's instructions.

Despite the extension ensuring more instructional hours, it faces opposition from Muslim communities worried about impacts on religious studies, yet the government stresses educational needs for a broader student base.