Left Menu

Tragic School Collapse in Rajasthan: A Community in Mourning

A tragic collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, resulted in the death of seven children and injuries to 28 others. The incident has sparked outcry and calls for investigation. National leaders express condolences, and locals highlight administrative negligence. Rescue efforts were conducted by locals and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhalawar | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:01 IST
Tragic School Collapse in Rajasthan: A Community in Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a government school in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan suffered a structural collapse, claiming the lives of seven young students and injuring 28 others, several critically. The calamity unfolded during morning prayers as the building housing Classes 6 and 7 crumbled.

Authorities, responding to the tragedy at Piplod Government School, found around 35 students buried under piles of debris. Rescue operations were carried out by police, frantic parents, and teachers, working tirelessly to recover the children trapped beneath the rubble.

Allegations of administrative negligence surfaced as locals highlighted that the dilapidated condition of the school had been reported to officials without action being taken. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their condolences, while demands for accountability and a thorough investigation grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025