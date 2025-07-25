Tragic School Collapse in Rajasthan: A Community in Mourning

In a heartbreaking incident, a government school in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan suffered a structural collapse, claiming the lives of seven young students and injuring 28 others, several critically. The calamity unfolded during morning prayers as the building housing Classes 6 and 7 crumbled.

Authorities, responding to the tragedy at Piplod Government School, found around 35 students buried under piles of debris. Rescue operations were carried out by police, frantic parents, and teachers, working tirelessly to recover the children trapped beneath the rubble.

Allegations of administrative negligence surfaced as locals highlighted that the dilapidated condition of the school had been reported to officials without action being taken. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their condolences, while demands for accountability and a thorough investigation grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)