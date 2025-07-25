University Halts Postgraduate Admissions in Marathwada

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has taken decisive action by halting admissions to postgraduate courses in over 100 affiliated colleges following the discovery of various deficiencies and irregularities, according to an official announcement on Friday.

This suspension impacts institutions across four districts, including colleges run by trusts linked to key political figures from both ruling and opposition parties, such as BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and NCP's Supriya Sule. Administration issues like absence of full-time teachers and lack of basic facilities were pointed out.

The decision, based on a university committee report, stresses the need for these colleges to address the irregularities. With measures to rectify the situation ordered, the affected institutions must submit compliance reports to the university within the specified timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)