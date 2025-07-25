Left Menu

University Halts Postgraduate Admissions in Marathwada

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has stopped postgraduate admissions in 113 affiliated colleges due to deficiencies and irregularities. This affects courses in institutions tied to prominent leaders. An internal report cited issues like lack of amenities and administrative lapses, prompting the halt to ensure corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:55 IST
University Halts Postgraduate Admissions in Marathwada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has taken decisive action by halting admissions to postgraduate courses in over 100 affiliated colleges following the discovery of various deficiencies and irregularities, according to an official announcement on Friday.

This suspension impacts institutions across four districts, including colleges run by trusts linked to key political figures from both ruling and opposition parties, such as BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and NCP's Supriya Sule. Administration issues like absence of full-time teachers and lack of basic facilities were pointed out.

The decision, based on a university committee report, stresses the need for these colleges to address the irregularities. With measures to rectify the situation ordered, the affected institutions must submit compliance reports to the university within the specified timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025