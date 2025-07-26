Left Menu

Justice Advocates Holistic Education Beyond Technology

Supreme Court Justice Manoj Mishra emphasized the need for holistic education that includes arts, social sciences, and literature, in addition to technology. Speaking at Allahabad University, Mishra and other justices highlighted the importance of diverse subjects, teacher-student relationships, tolerance, and life experiences for student development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:31 IST
Supreme Court Justice Manoj Mishra underscored the importance of a holistic educational approach, cautioning against an exclusive focus on technology. At a recent celebration at Allahabad University, Mishra advocated for the inclusion of arts and social sciences in academic curricula to cultivate humanity in students.

Justice Vikram Nath weighed in, emphasizing the indispensable contributions of teachers to student success. He urged students to value constructive criticism and develop meaningful relationships during their university years, highlighting the lasting influence of such bonds.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia spoke on the significance of tolerance and comprehension in a diverse society, urging students to remain aware of social issues. Justice Pankaj Mithal reminisced about his exposure to art and literature at the university, crediting it for fostering lifelong cultural and intellectual connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

