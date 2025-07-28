Kerala's Academic Tensions: Minister Condemns Vice Chancellors' RSS Ties

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, has issued a strong denunciation of several university Vice Chancellors' participation in 'Gyan Sabha', an event organized by an RSS-affiliated group in Kochi. She labeled it a 'disturbing alignment' with forces that threaten to undermine Kerala's forward-thinking academic reputation.

Minister Bindu accused the Sangh Parivar of being intrinsically opposed to modern, inclusive education. Her statement followed the participation of Vice Chancellors from four universities in Kerala, including one appointed by the Left government, in the national education conference. This event was organized by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Minister argues that the event is part of a regressive agenda aimed at stifling academic freedom and promoting anti-intellectualism. She called it a matter of great shame for Kerala, as it poses a threat to the state's educational integrity by promoting narrow, ideological indoctrination.

(With inputs from agencies.)