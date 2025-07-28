Left Menu

Kerala's Academic Tensions: Minister Condemns Vice Chancellors' RSS Ties

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, criticizes university Vice Chancellors for attending 'Gyan Sabha' organized by an RSS-linked group. She claims this undermines Kerala's progressive academic values and warns against ideological control over education. Bindu labels the gathering a regressive move against modern education.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, has issued a strong denunciation of several university Vice Chancellors' participation in 'Gyan Sabha', an event organized by an RSS-affiliated group in Kochi. She labeled it a 'disturbing alignment' with forces that threaten to undermine Kerala's forward-thinking academic reputation.

Minister Bindu accused the Sangh Parivar of being intrinsically opposed to modern, inclusive education. Her statement followed the participation of Vice Chancellors from four universities in Kerala, including one appointed by the Left government, in the national education conference. This event was organized by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Minister argues that the event is part of a regressive agenda aimed at stifling academic freedom and promoting anti-intellectualism. She called it a matter of great shame for Kerala, as it poses a threat to the state's educational integrity by promoting narrow, ideological indoctrination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

