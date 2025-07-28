School Blaze Raises Alarms in Arunachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants set the annexure building of an Upper Primary School ablaze in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, according to local police reports on Monday.

The fire, which gutted classrooms utilized by nursery and young schoolchildren, took place on Sunday near the district's headquarters, Aalo. The police described the incident as shrouded in mystery, with no eyewitness accounts and no emergency calls made.

Local authorities, led by West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, have launched an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, aiming to identify those responsible for this destructive act.

(With inputs from agencies.)