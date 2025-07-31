Delhi Embraces Vocational Education: A New Dawn for Skill-Based Learning

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood spotlighted the surge in vocational education during his visit to a job fair at a Sarvodaya school in Rohini.

Sood articulated the government's commitment to equipping students with both academic and employment-oriented skills, bridging the gap between government and private schools.

The event marked participation from over 30 companies, showcasing employment opportunities for students with vocational training, thus emphasizing the increasing importance of skill-based education as per the National Education Policy 2020.