Nationwide Uproar: SSC Selection Exam Mismanagement Sparks Protests

Widespread protests engulfed the nation on Thursday, sparked by allegations of mismanagement in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam process.

Aspirants and teachers gathered at Jantar Mantar with a ''Delhi Chalo'' call, demanding accountability and reform. The exams, starting on July 24 and ending on August 1, faced complaints of cancellations, server issues, and technical failures.

Students reported remote centers up to 500 km away, security concerns with bouncers, and unresponsive systems. The protest gained momentum on social media with significant support, while NSUI backed the cause, pushing for governmental intervention and a high-level inquiry.