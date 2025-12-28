Protests at Jantar Mantar Demand Justice in Unnao Rape Case

In a display of public outcry, protestors, including the victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case and her family, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They rallied against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger's life sentence for the crime.

The victim expressed grave concerns for her family's safety and demanded stricter accountability from the authorities, arguing that influential individuals should not escape justice. She was joined by demonstrators who claimed political power was unduly influencing criminal proceedings.

The protest underscores widespread anxiety over the justice system's integrity, with activists calling for transparent proceedings. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the appeal, the protesters' calls for justice and security resonate deeply.