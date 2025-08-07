Dr Mimmy Gondwe Launches Matric Support Programme for Rural Learners

In a significant initiative aimed at transforming the lives of South Africa’s rural youth, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, officially launched the Matric Support Programme at Mthingwevu High School in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday. The programme seeks to equip Grade 12 learners with vital knowledge and resources to help them transition confidently into the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

This landmark initiative forms a key component of Gondwe’s broader commitment to bridging the urban-rural education divide, and to empowering learners—particularly in under-resourced communities—with access to education, training, and funding opportunities beyond matric.

Creating Pathways into Higher Education

The Matric Support Programme is designed to ensure that every matriculant, regardless of their socio-economic background or geographical location, has access to accurate, timely, and actionable information about the vast array of opportunities available within South Africa's PSET landscape.

The programme includes structured engagements and information dissemination on:

Admission processes for South Africa’s 50 TVET Colleges and 26 universities

Skills development programmes offered by 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs)

Bursaries and financial aid via the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Specialised learning opportunities in areas such as trades, information technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship

Speaking to a packed hall of learners and local community members, Dr Gondwe emphasized that education is the most powerful instrument to fight poverty and unlock future opportunities.

“Whether you want to become a teacher, a doctor, a plumber, an entrepreneur, or even an IT technician—there is a place for you in our post-school education and training system. The future is full of possibilities. Start planning your next move today,” said the Deputy Minister.

Partnerships Powering the Programme

To ensure its reach and effectiveness, the programme is being rolled out in partnership with several key stakeholders, including:

Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA, which supports career pathways in technical sectors

NSFAS, which provides financial support for eligible students in universities and TVET colleges

National Skills Fund (NSF), which promotes skills development through targeted funding

Deputy Minister’s Helpdesk, which will provide direct support and guidance to learners via call, email, and local outreach

This cross-sector collaboration ensures that learners not only receive information but also gain access to tangible support systems that can help them secure a place in further education or training after matric.

Support Beyond the Classroom

Beyond academic and career guidance, the launch event was also a platform for material and motivational support. Learners received school stationery packs and sanitary towels, distributed by the department as part of its holistic approach to student well-being and dignity. The gesture was warmly received by learners and educators, highlighting the department’s recognition of the multiple barriers learners face in rural areas.

Breaking Cycles of Poverty Through Education

Dr Gondwe’s message to learners extended beyond exams and career choices. She underscored the transformational power of education, stating that it serves not only the individual but also the broader community.

“Education is not just a personal achievement—it is a tool to break intergenerational poverty. When you succeed, your family and your entire community rise with you,” she said.

Next Stop: Lusikisiki

Following the successful launch in Cofimvaba, the Deputy Minister is scheduled to continue the rollout of the programme on Thursday at Jiba High School in Lusikisiki, where she will engage another cohort of Grade 12 learners and stakeholders. More schools across the country, especially in rural districts, are expected to be included in future phases of the Matric Support Programme.

A Future Built on Access and Opportunity

As the academic year progresses, the Department of Higher Education and Training is reinforcing its commitment to inclusive education by targeting areas most in need of institutional support. The Matric Support Programme is a crucial step in aligning rural youth with national education and skills strategies—ensuring that no learner is left behind as the country continues to transform its education system to serve all South Africans.