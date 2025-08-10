Hope for the Future: New Home for Mithun's Family

The Kerala government is taking commendable steps to support the family of Mithun, a young student tragically electrocuted at school last month, by building them a new home. General Education Minister V Sivankutty laid the foundation stone, sparking hope for the grieving family.

Mithun, once a bright student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam, lost his life due to unsafe infrastructure, prompting criticism from opposition parties. In a move to rectify the situation, the government, along with Kerala Scouts and Guides, is constructing a 1,000 sq ft house. This initiative is not just a gesture; it's a pledge of support and responsibility from the educational community.

Amidst controversy and criticism, a wide array of financial assistance, including hefty contributions from various state departments and educational associations, has been announced. The comprehensive aid package also extends to cover the educational expenses of Mithun's sibling, demonstrating a commitment to the family's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)