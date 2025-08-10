Left Menu

Hope for the Future: New Home for Mithun's Family

The family of Mithun, a student who died from electrocution at a school in Kerala, will receive a new house. Funded and organized by government and educational bodies, it will be completed in four months. Financial support and educational assistance for Mithun's brother are included in the initiative.

Updated: 10-08-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:21 IST
The Kerala government is taking commendable steps to support the family of Mithun, a young student tragically electrocuted at school last month, by building them a new home. General Education Minister V Sivankutty laid the foundation stone, sparking hope for the grieving family.

Mithun, once a bright student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kollam, lost his life due to unsafe infrastructure, prompting criticism from opposition parties. In a move to rectify the situation, the government, along with Kerala Scouts and Guides, is constructing a 1,000 sq ft house. This initiative is not just a gesture; it's a pledge of support and responsibility from the educational community.

Amidst controversy and criticism, a wide array of financial assistance, including hefty contributions from various state departments and educational associations, has been announced. The comprehensive aid package also extends to cover the educational expenses of Mithun's sibling, demonstrating a commitment to the family's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

