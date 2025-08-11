Empowering Future Mobility: Tata Technologies Partners with DIYguru

Tata Technologies, a leader in product engineering and digital services, has partnered with DIYguru, India's foremost online education provider for electric vehicles (EV), embedded systems, and future mobility. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), seeks to equip engineers with advanced skills crucial for India's fast-paced mobility transformation.

The partnership will merge Tata Technologies' globally acclaimed iGETIT platform with DIYguru's hands-on, hardware-focused training, creating a proficient engineering workforce ready for emerging automotive needs. Enrollees will receive exclusive access to iGETIT's extensive content library, covering key areas such as EVs, product design, and embedded systems, alongside practical training and project-based learning.

This initiative aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India programs, developing a homegrown talent ecosystem to support EV adoption and smart manufacturing. Through real-world applications and industry-focused education, Tata Technologies and DIYguru are paving the way for a skilled workforce poised to drive the future of mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)