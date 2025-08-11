Left Menu

Empowering Future Mobility: Tata Technologies Partners with DIYguru

Tata Technologies and DIYguru have signed a strategic MoU to provide industry-aligned skills in electric vehicles and future mobility. This collaboration aims to upskill engineers in EV technologies, software-defined vehicles, and advanced driver systems, aligning with India's evolving mobility landscape and supporting national goals.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Tata Technologies, a leader in product engineering and digital services, has partnered with DIYguru, India's foremost online education provider for electric vehicles (EV), embedded systems, and future mobility. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), seeks to equip engineers with advanced skills crucial for India's fast-paced mobility transformation.

The partnership will merge Tata Technologies' globally acclaimed iGETIT platform with DIYguru's hands-on, hardware-focused training, creating a proficient engineering workforce ready for emerging automotive needs. Enrollees will receive exclusive access to iGETIT's extensive content library, covering key areas such as EVs, product design, and embedded systems, alongside practical training and project-based learning.

This initiative aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India programs, developing a homegrown talent ecosystem to support EV adoption and smart manufacturing. Through real-world applications and industry-focused education, Tata Technologies and DIYguru are paving the way for a skilled workforce poised to drive the future of mobility.

