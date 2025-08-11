Golden Jubilee of Modern School: A Commitment to Nation Building

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Modern School in Vasant Vihar on Monday, urging students to actively participate in nation building.

Sood praised the school's 50-year legacy, a testament to hard work and values that have shaped responsible citizens. Tying this milestone to India's 79th Independence Day, he encouraged reflection on contributions students can make to both the nation and city once their education is complete.

The minister revealed plans for 21,000 smart classrooms and AI-based labs in Delhi schools, underlining the role of technology in education. He emphasized that patriotism should manifest in daily discipline, citing the 'Each One Clean One' campaign as a significant national contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)