Parliamentary Panel Criticizes University of Delhi's Reservation Roster Handling
The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes criticized the University of Delhi for the flawed implementation of the reservation roster. The report highlights the imbalances and discrepancies in faculty appointments and student admissions, urging corrective action to ensure fair representation of SC/ST categories.
The University of Delhi has come under fire from the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which has criticized the institution for the 'faulty implementation' of its reservation roster. The committee's report condemned the presence of 'discrepancies' and the depriving of SC and ST faculty of rightful positions.
According to the committee's fifth report, tabled in Parliament, the University of Delhi's decision to recast reservation rosters in 2013 from 'department as a unit' to 'university as a unit' led to a conversion of many unreserved posts into reserved ones. However, these actions were undermined by the failure to notify backlog vacancies, and some posts were inappropriately dereserved for unreserved candidates.
The committee's recommendations include urgently addressing the 'under-representation' of SC/ST staff, particularly at higher academic levels, and correcting student admission disparities. Amid calls for roster regularization and special recruitment drives, the committee emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability in the university's processes.
