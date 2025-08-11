Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Criticizes University of Delhi's Reservation Roster Handling

The Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes criticized the University of Delhi for the flawed implementation of the reservation roster. The report highlights the imbalances and discrepancies in faculty appointments and student admissions, urging corrective action to ensure fair representation of SC/ST categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:28 IST
Parliamentary Panel Criticizes University of Delhi's Reservation Roster Handling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Delhi has come under fire from the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which has criticized the institution for the 'faulty implementation' of its reservation roster. The committee's report condemned the presence of 'discrepancies' and the depriving of SC and ST faculty of rightful positions.

According to the committee's fifth report, tabled in Parliament, the University of Delhi's decision to recast reservation rosters in 2013 from 'department as a unit' to 'university as a unit' led to a conversion of many unreserved posts into reserved ones. However, these actions were undermined by the failure to notify backlog vacancies, and some posts were inappropriately dereserved for unreserved candidates.

The committee's recommendations include urgently addressing the 'under-representation' of SC/ST staff, particularly at higher academic levels, and correcting student admission disparities. Amid calls for roster regularization and special recruitment drives, the committee emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability in the university's processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025