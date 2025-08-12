Left Menu

Students Ignite Protest at Aligarh Muslim University

Protesting students at Aligarh Muslim University burned an effigy of Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon, demanding the rollback of fee hikes and holding students' elections. The protest gained support from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which also plans to address these issues at an upcoming Virodh Diwas demonstration.

In a dramatic demonstration of dissent, students at Aligarh Muslim University set ablaze an effigy of Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon on Tuesday, voicing their demands for mediating an ongoing crisis at the institution.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farming organizations, has pledged support, highlighting the students' grievances alongside farmers' issues during an upcoming Virodh Diwas protest against electricity privatization in Uttar Pradesh.

Students' grievances include reversing a steep fee hike and holding long-overdue students' union elections. The inclusion of a police crackdown, witnessed during a collective prayer on campus, has brought opposition MPs and the SKM to demand accountability from university officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

