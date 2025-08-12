Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: College Attendant Self-Immolates in Bhubaneswar

A college attendant named Rakesh Pani set himself on fire at a private institution in Bhubaneswar, sparking panic. The incident took place in Khandagiri, and Pani, hailing from Bijnarapur, Jajpur district, sustained 15% burn injuries. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this distressing act.

An attendant at a private college in Bhubaneswar, identified as Rakesh Pani, allegedly attempted self-immolation on campus, according to police reports.

The shocking incident occurred at the institution in the Khandagiri area, sending shockwaves through the college community.

Pani, from Bijnarapur in the Jajpur district, was quickly transported to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, suffering from approximately 15% burn injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this desperate act.

