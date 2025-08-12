Tragedy Strikes: College Attendant Self-Immolates in Bhubaneswar

An attendant at a private college in Bhubaneswar, identified as Rakesh Pani, allegedly attempted self-immolation on campus, according to police reports.

The shocking incident occurred at the institution in the Khandagiri area, sending shockwaves through the college community.

Pani, from Bijnarapur in the Jajpur district, was quickly transported to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, suffering from approximately 15% burn injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to this desperate act.

