Meghalaya's Educational Reform: A New Dawn with NEP 2020 Alignment
The Meghalaya State Education Commission has provided a comprehensive report to the state government, recommending vital reforms to align with NEP 2020. The report highlights school consolidation, higher education reforms, and teacher training as critical focus areas. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasizes its role as a roadmap for educational enhancement.
The Meghalaya State Education Commission has presented a key report to the state government, suggesting crucial reforms to synchronize the state's education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as announced by officials on Wednesday.
The report, formed through thorough discussions with educators, experts, and teacher bodies, provides recommendations on important domains including school consolidation, improvements in higher education, teacher training enhancement, student performance upliftment, and structural adjustments sector-wide.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the report serves as a 'vital roadmap for stakeholders and policymakers committed to meaningful change,' marking a landmark moment for Meghalaya's education sector. These recommendations, stemming from two years of exhaustive work by the commission, intend to improve access, quality, and outcomes in education through systematic evaluation and phased implementation.
