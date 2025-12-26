Massive Flight Disruptions: DGCA Panel Submits Report on IndiGo's Operational Crisis

A comprehensive investigation into the flight disruptions experienced by IndiGo this past week has concluded, with the submission of a detailed report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This report was crafted by a panel led by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, established on December 5 specifically to address the crisis.

The examination revealed a failure in IndiGo's planning processes, particularly relating to the implementation of the new pilot rest requirements. These lapses compelled the DGCA to act by reducing the airline's winter schedule by 10% and issuing formal warnings to the airline's chief executives.

In November, IndiGo faced unprecedented cancellations due to these issues, and even after regulatory guidance, the airline struggled with compliance. The report by the DGCA indicates the need for improved internal oversight and operational readiness to prevent future disruptions of such scale.