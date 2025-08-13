Rajasthan High Court Intervenes for Blind MBBS Student's Academic Future

The Rajasthan High Court has taken a significant step to address the case of Ankita Singodia, an MBBS student rendered legally blind following a road accident in 2017. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand is overseeing the case, which seeks to determine if Singodia can continue her medical education despite her condition.

Singodia, who began her medical studies in August 2014, completed the initial years before her accident in April 2017, leaving her entirely without sight. Consequently, her studies were halted, as the MBBS program requires hands-on training in surgeries and other clinical procedures. Her plea has now prompted the high court to instruct the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) to form an expert committee.

This expert panel is tasked with proposing methodologies to allow Singodia to fulfill her academic requirements. While a medical board previously suggested permitting her to resume studies, another evaluation countered that she might not be able to perform medical duties effectively. This case highlights the intersection of disability rights and medical education.

