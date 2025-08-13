Govt Criticises PPTA Strike After Six Days of Talks, Urges Return to Bargaining

The Government has sharply criticised the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) for initiating strike action just six days into formal negotiations, calling the move “disproportionate” and urging the union to return to constructive bargaining.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins and Education Minister Erica Stanford jointly expressed disappointment, saying the walkout undermines the negotiation process and unnecessarily disrupts students, parents, and schools.

Ministers Condemn “Premature” Strike Action

“The PPTA had barely sat down at the bargaining table before taking this drastic action,” Minister Collins stated. “Bargaining requires genuine engagement and trade-offs from all parties. Instead of providing feedback or engaging constructively, the PPTA has chosen disruption.”

Minister Stanford echoed the sentiment, warning that the strike is particularly harmful for students preparing for critical NCEA assessments and end-of-year exams.

“This action is unduly disruptive to student learning and places significant pressure on parents and caregivers, who must find alternative arrangements,” Stanford said. “We fully recognise the vital role teachers play and remain committed to supporting them — but this action helps no one.”

Government’s Offer and Pay Context

The Government says its latest offer reflects both current fiscal constraints and the substantial pay increases secondary teachers have received in recent years.

Key points of the current offer include:

Base salary growth – A 3% increase over three years, on top of annual pay progression of between 4% and 7.5%.

Significant prior increases – Average secondary teacher salaries have risen from $93,000 in 2022 to $100,000 in 2025, an average increase of 14.5% over three years.

Top pay rates – Experienced secondary teachers with 10 years of service can earn up to $147,000, including allowances.

Ministers stressed that the offer is in line with broader public sector pay settings, balancing fairness for teachers with responsible fiscal management.

Call for Constructive Dialogue

The Government says it remains open to further talks but insists that progress can only be made through genuine engagement.

“Rather than continuing constructive dialogue, the PPTA has chosen a path that disrupts students, families, and schools,” the Ministers said in a joint statement. “We urge the PPTA to return to the bargaining table with a realistic settlement in mind — one that supports teachers, students, and the integrity of our public education system.”

Wider Implications for Education

Education sector observers note that this dispute comes amid a broader debate about teacher workload, student achievement, and resourcing in New Zealand’s schools. With senior students facing exam season in the coming months, prolonged industrial action could compound learning disruptions already experienced during past pandemic years.

Both sides are now under pressure to resolve the impasse quickly to minimise long-term impacts on students’ academic progress.