Delhi Extends CM SHRI Admission Deadline and Launches Innovative School Initiative

The deadline for submitting applications for the 'CM SHRI Admission Test 2025' has been extended by the Delhi government to August 22, following an overwhelming response, according to an official circular released on Tuesday.

Originally set for August 15, the extension allows more applicants to join classes 6, 7, and 8. The admission test date has also been moved from August 30 to September 6.

The CM SHRI Schools will inaugurate in September, introducing state-of-the-art educational frameworks in line with the National Education Policy 2020. These schools offer futuristic learning environments with AI-enabled resources and advanced technological features to enhance student education.

(With inputs from agencies.)