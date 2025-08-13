Delhi Extends CM SHRI Admission Deadline and Launches Innovative School Initiative
The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for the 'CM SHRI Admission Test 2025' to August 22 due to high demand. The test date has shifted to September 6. The initiative introduces future-ready education, aligning with NEP 2020, and includes AI-driven features and a transition to CBSE.
The deadline for submitting applications for the 'CM SHRI Admission Test 2025' has been extended by the Delhi government to August 22, following an overwhelming response, according to an official circular released on Tuesday.
Originally set for August 15, the extension allows more applicants to join classes 6, 7, and 8. The admission test date has also been moved from August 30 to September 6.
The CM SHRI Schools will inaugurate in September, introducing state-of-the-art educational frameworks in line with the National Education Policy 2020. These schools offer futuristic learning environments with AI-enabled resources and advanced technological features to enhance student education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
