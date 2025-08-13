Nationwide Mega Camps Empower Children with Special Needs under Samagra Shiksha

In a major stride towards equitable and inclusive education, the Government of India has successfully concluded a nation-wide, week-long campaign of Mega Assessment and Distribution Camps for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) under the Inclusive Education (IE) component of the Samagra Shiksha programme. The initiative ran from 29th July 2025 at the block and district levels across the country, forming a key part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 during the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2025.

NEP 2020: A Strong Mandate for Inclusion

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reinforces India’s commitment to universal, inclusive, and equitable education, aligning with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. The policy mandates removing barriers to learning for CwSN, promoting their full participation in mainstream education from pre-school to Class XII, and ensuring early identification and intervention.

Under Samagra Shiksha’s Inclusive Education framework, States and Union Territories are supported to organise up to four assessment and distribution camps per block annually, with funding of up to ₹10,000 per camp for both elementary and secondary levels.

Convergence with the ADIP Scheme

A key highlight of the initiative is the integration of the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP Scheme) with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), in collaboration between the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

Under this ADIP-SSA convergence, funding is shared between DEPwD and DoSEL in a 60:40 ratio, enabling the procurement and distribution of aids and appliances for CwSN. The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) plays a central role in conducting medical assessments and delivering customised assistive devices in coordination with State SSA authorities.

Structured Approach to Outreach and Service Delivery

For the 2025 campaign, DoSEL issued detailed guidelines to States/UTs to plan and execute mega camps in convergence with all stakeholders. The camps were organised in three distinct phases:

Screening and Identification of CwSN. Medical Assessment, including evaluation for the Unique Disability ID (UDID) certification. Assistive Device Assessment and Distribution to meet individual needs.

By holding these camps at block and district levels, the Government ensured that services were brought closer to the child’s doorstep, especially benefiting those in rural and remote areas.

Multi-Stakeholder Participation and Community Mobilisation

The week-long campaign witnessed active engagement from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams, District Health Departments, Panchayati Raj institutions, and ALIMCO, ensuring efficient mobilisation of medical teams, technical experts, and logistical support.

Senior government functionaries, local representatives, educators, and community leaders participated in the events, encouraging parents to avail services for their children. The inclusive atmosphere of the camps not only provided immediate medical and educational support but also spread awareness on rights, entitlements, and inclusion strategies for CwSN.

A Grassroots Push for Inclusive Education

These mega camps are more than just logistical exercises—they represent a grassroots implementation of India’s inclusive education vision. They offer holistic, on-ground interventions that combine medical, educational, and social support, enabling CwSN to integrate better into regular schooling systems.

By bridging service gaps and delivering personalised aids, the initiative has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to transforming policy promises into tangible benefits for children who need them most.