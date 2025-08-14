Himachal's Education Reform: A New Era for Specialized Colleges

In a noteworthy move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to explore the introduction of specialized colleges dedicated to science, arts, and sports. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to enhancing educational quality throughout the state.

During a meeting with the education department, Sukhu stressed the importance of accessible education for rural students and called for a comprehensive review to ensure that all children completing primary education can pursue higher studies. A detailed study to rationalize college courses aims to ensure that the curriculum meets future job market demands.

Additionally, the chief minister announced plans to fill vacant educational department positions and enhance infrastructure. Sukhu also emphasized incorporating state-specific content into curriculums, conducting mandatory mock tests, and introducing a zero period for holistic student development.

(With inputs from agencies.)