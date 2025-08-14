Tragedy on the Track: Teenage Athlete Dies During Practice

A 15-year-old student, Himanshu, tragically passed away after collapsing during a race practice at Sa'aadat Inter College in Bahraich district. The incident occurred as Himanshu participated in a 100-metre sprint in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

While official sources suggest cardiac arrest as the potential cause of death, Himanshu's family alleges negligence, citing the absence of immediate medical assistance and delay in communication from the school. Dr. Suresh Verma from the health centre confirmed that Himanshu was brought in without any signs of life.

Authorities, including Tehsildar Ambika Chaudhary, are conducting an investigation into the incident, amidst a backdrop of grief for the family, who remember Himanshu as an aspiring engineer and bright student.

