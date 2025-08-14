Uttar Pradesh's Education and Development Overhaul: Chief Minister's Vision 2047

In a spirited defense against opposition allegations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in the Assembly that the state's education system has not contracted but transitioned to a more modern and robust framework. He countered claims of school closures, detailing a strategy of merging smaller schools into larger, better-equipped campuses.

The chief minister highlighted the 'Vision-2047' during a 24-hour continuous assembly discussion, asserting that the changes have significantly improved the quality of education and reduced dropout rates since 2017. He announced the commencement of pre-primary classes and a special initiative under the CM Nutrition Mission to combat malnutrition and improve early education.

Focusing on broader development, Adityanath emphasized the employment growth with 8.5 lakh new recruitments and noted the leap in women's workforce participation. Additionally, he spoke on advancements in rural electrification, law enforcement modernization, and healthcare, marking an era of comprehensive progress in Uttar Pradesh.