AMU Caps Fee Hike Amid Campus Protests

In response to rising campus tensions, the Academic Council of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has capped the fee increase for existing students at 20%. The move comes after a wave of protests swept across the university.

Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon, a special online session was called to review the earlier decision regarding fee hikes. AMU spokesperson Omar Peerzada announced the council's unanimous approval of the revisions. To mitigate an immediate financial strain, the fee hike will be introduced in phases. Additionally, the council has placed emphasis on offering instalment plans and concessions for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, to be managed by the Dean Students' Welfare office.

The university is also looking at alternative revenue streams to alleviate financial pressures, focusing on alumni donations, sponsored research initiatives, and strategic utilisation of campus facilities. Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor's office confirmed forthcoming AMU Students' Union elections, assuring adherence to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)