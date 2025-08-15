Karnataka's Comprehensive Education Policy: A New Horizon for Youth

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that the Karnataka government is poised to introduce a comprehensive education policy tailored specifically for the state. This policy aims to usher in a holistic development framework for the youth, encompassing language and vocational education reforms.

The newly constituted commission has advocated for a dual-language system in schools and emphasized Kannada or the mother tongue as the medium of instruction up to Class 5. This directive accompanies an extensive upgrade of colleges and the establishment of new technical institutions.

Additionally, initiatives for social empowerment, like 'Akka Cafes' operated by self-help groups, and expansions in skill training centers underscore the multifaceted approach of the proposed policy. These moves promise to foster educational and economic growth across Karnataka.