Left Menu

Empowering the Pardhi Community: Education for Independence

Volunteers celebrated the 79th Independence Day with an educational initiative for the Pardhi community in Navi Mumbai. The 'One Notebook, One Pen' campaign aims to engage marginalized children in formal education. The event, led by notable figures, advocated for embracing education for societal integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:34 IST
Empowering the Pardhi Community: Education for Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a group of dedicated volunteers celebrated the 79th Independence Day with a meaningful initiative to promote education among the Pardhi community in Navi Mumbai. This educational outreach, organized by Mahamanav Pratishthan and backed by the 'One Notebook, One Pen' campaign, seeks to kindle an interest in education among children from marginalized communities, who often miss out on the benefits of the formal school system.

The Pardhi community, historically labeled as a 'criminal tribe' by the British, still faces widespread illiteracy that hampers their access to government welfare schemes. Activists aim to break this cycle by emphasizing the importance of education to the younger generation during an event at Mahape Naka. Journalist and campaign founder Raju Zhanke, along with activist Mahadu Pawar, stressed on inculcating a passion for learning to bring youth into the societal mainstream.

During the event, which was presided over by Pardhi community leader Santosh Pawar, educational materials were distributed. Zhanke motivated the community to adopt the educational philosophy of Dr. B R Ambedkar as a path to progression. This initiative symbolizes a vital step towards societal integration and empowerment through education.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025