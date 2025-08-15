Empowering the Pardhi Community: Education for Independence

On Friday, a group of dedicated volunteers celebrated the 79th Independence Day with a meaningful initiative to promote education among the Pardhi community in Navi Mumbai. This educational outreach, organized by Mahamanav Pratishthan and backed by the 'One Notebook, One Pen' campaign, seeks to kindle an interest in education among children from marginalized communities, who often miss out on the benefits of the formal school system.

The Pardhi community, historically labeled as a 'criminal tribe' by the British, still faces widespread illiteracy that hampers their access to government welfare schemes. Activists aim to break this cycle by emphasizing the importance of education to the younger generation during an event at Mahape Naka. Journalist and campaign founder Raju Zhanke, along with activist Mahadu Pawar, stressed on inculcating a passion for learning to bring youth into the societal mainstream.

During the event, which was presided over by Pardhi community leader Santosh Pawar, educational materials were distributed. Zhanke motivated the community to adopt the educational philosophy of Dr. B R Ambedkar as a path to progression. This initiative symbolizes a vital step towards societal integration and empowerment through education.