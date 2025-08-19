Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Transformative Education Initiative: Building Schools of Tomorrow

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveils a revolutionary education initiative to build future-ready schools. This initiative blends foundational literacy and AI technology. It includes a School Readiness Programme, Vidya Samiksha Kendra for data-driven learning, and 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal' aiming for a revamped education system by 2029.

Arunachal Pradesh is making strides in revolutionizing its educational landscape. The state is on a mission to build schools of tomorrow, as announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

With an emphasis on foundational literacy and cutting-edge technology, new policies have been initiated to ensure no child lags behind in academics. Among these is the School Readiness Programme, aimed at strengthening reading, writing, and numeracy from an early age.

The introduction of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra promises a data-driven approach to monitor school performance, leveraging GIS and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal' with a Rs 3,000-crore investment, is set to redefine educational infrastructure to elevate learning outcomes across the state.

