Arunachal Pradesh's Transformative Education Initiative: Building Schools of Tomorrow

Arunachal Pradesh is making strides in revolutionizing its educational landscape. The state is on a mission to build schools of tomorrow, as announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

With an emphasis on foundational literacy and cutting-edge technology, new policies have been initiated to ensure no child lags behind in academics. Among these is the School Readiness Programme, aimed at strengthening reading, writing, and numeracy from an early age.

The introduction of the Vidya Samiksha Kendra promises a data-driven approach to monitor school performance, leveraging GIS and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal' with a Rs 3,000-crore investment, is set to redefine educational infrastructure to elevate learning outcomes across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)