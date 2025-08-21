Left Menu

Student-Teacher Clash in Kashipur: Shocking School Shooting Incident

A Class 9 student in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, shot his teacher after being disciplined, using a gun hidden in his lunchbox. The teacher survived. The student was apprehended and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Schools in the district were closed following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST
A shocking incident unfolded at a school in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, where a Class 9 student reportedly shot at his teacher after disciplinary actions. The student, who concealed a gun in his lunchbox, targeted teacher Gagan Singh, leaving him with a shoulder injury.

Authorities revealed that the teacher survived the attack and received medical treatment. The student was detained, and a case of attempted murder was filed. Preliminary investigations suggest the student was retaliating for a previous reprimand by the teacher. The gun's source remains under investigation.

In response, the Public School Association closed all private-public schools in the district for a day, emphasizing the need for parental and educational guidance for students exhibiting behavioral changes. An ongoing investigation promises a thorough probe into the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

