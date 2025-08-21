Student-Teacher Clash in Kashipur: Shocking School Shooting Incident
A Class 9 student in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, shot his teacher after being disciplined, using a gun hidden in his lunchbox. The teacher survived. The student was apprehended and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. Schools in the district were closed following the incident.
A shocking incident unfolded at a school in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, where a Class 9 student reportedly shot at his teacher after disciplinary actions. The student, who concealed a gun in his lunchbox, targeted teacher Gagan Singh, leaving him with a shoulder injury.
Authorities revealed that the teacher survived the attack and received medical treatment. The student was detained, and a case of attempted murder was filed. Preliminary investigations suggest the student was retaliating for a previous reprimand by the teacher. The gun's source remains under investigation.
In response, the Public School Association closed all private-public schools in the district for a day, emphasizing the need for parental and educational guidance for students exhibiting behavioral changes. An ongoing investigation promises a thorough probe into the incident's circumstances.
