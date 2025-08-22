Sikkim University Cancels Student's Admission Over Nepali Language Remarks

Sikkim University has revoked the provisional admission of Raj Shekhar Yadav, an M Com student, following accusations of gross misconduct pertaining to derogatory remarks against the Nepali language. This decisive action came after a thorough investigation by a disciplinary committee.

According to university officials, the inquiry was prompted by a complaint filed by the Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) and several faculty members. They alleged that Yadav, a student from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, made offensive comments in a departmental WhatsApp group regarding the Nepali language during the period surrounding India's Independence Day celebrations.

After reviewing the committee's recommendations, SU Vice Chancellor Santanu Kumar Swain ordered the immediate cancellation of Yadav's admission due to violations of the university's code of conduct. Yadav has been arrested by Sikkim Police and faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

