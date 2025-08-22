XED's Global Leap: The First Executive Education IPO at GIFT City

XED, a leading global executive education platform, has taken a pioneering step by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) at GIFT City. This marks a first-of-its-kind move in the executive education sector, underlining investor interest in globally integrated learning platforms.

For over a decade, XED has collaborated with top academic institutions like Cornell and Oxford to offer tailored programs for senior business leaders. These programs emphasize strategic transformation and AI leadership, targeting CXOs worldwide, and highlighting XED's commitment to enterprise-level learning and development.

The planned IPO at GIFT City represents not just the culmination of XED's growth strategy but also sets a precedent for other Indian firms seeking a global scale. Leveraging GIFT City's regulatory benefits and international capital access, XED aims to expand its leadership in executive education, fostering innovation and market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)