WBJEE Results Declared After Legal Delays: Over 1 Lakh Students Aim for Futures in Engineering
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results were declared after a legal delay, drawing political protests. Over 1 lakh candidates are set to pursue careers in engineering and architecture. The top rank holders were announced, and the merit list is available on the central admission portal.
The long-awaited West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results have been announced, bringing relief to students and educators alike. A legal dispute had previously delayed the results, causing unrest in political circles.
The exam, conducted on April 27, saw participation from over 1 lakh candidates, with a pass rate exceeding 99%. Top performers from various schools across the state were highlighted, and the merit list is now available for prospective students to view.
Political figures such as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the delays, with the former extending congratulations to successful candidates. The legal issue resolution has ensured that aspiring engineers can now focus on their educational futures without further delay.
