WBJEE Results Declared After Legal Delays: Over 1 Lakh Students Aim for Futures in Engineering

The long-awaited West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results have been announced, bringing relief to students and educators alike. A legal dispute had previously delayed the results, causing unrest in political circles.

The exam, conducted on April 27, saw participation from over 1 lakh candidates, with a pass rate exceeding 99%. Top performers from various schools across the state were highlighted, and the merit list is now available for prospective students to view.

Political figures such as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the delays, with the former extending congratulations to successful candidates. The legal issue resolution has ensured that aspiring engineers can now focus on their educational futures without further delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)