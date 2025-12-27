Putin Accuses Kyiv of Stalling Peace Talks
Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has indicated that Russia believes Kyiv is delaying efforts to end the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means. He warned that if Ukraine continues this approach, Russia would pursue its objectives through military force, according to reports from Russian news agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that Kyiv is procrastinating on peace negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This statement was reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
Putin emphasized that should Ukraine choose not to engage in peaceful resolutions, Russia is prepared to achieve its aims of what it terms a 'special military operation' through coercive measures.
The declaration came via Russian state news agency TASS, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- peace talks
- Russia
- conflict
- military operation
- Interfax
- TASS
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Intensifies Attacks Amid Peace Talks
Putin's Resolute Stance: Russia to Resolve Ukraine Conflict by Force
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine
Tensions Escalate as Russia Bombards Kyiv Amid Peace Talks
Russian Air Defense Foils Drone Operation Targeting Moscow