Putin Accuses Kyiv of Stalling Peace Talks

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has indicated that Russia believes Kyiv is delaying efforts to end the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means. He warned that if Ukraine continues this approach, Russia would pursue its objectives through military force, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:25 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that Kyiv is procrastinating on peace negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This statement was reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.

Putin emphasized that should Ukraine choose not to engage in peaceful resolutions, Russia is prepared to achieve its aims of what it terms a 'special military operation' through coercive measures.

The declaration came via Russian state news agency TASS, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

