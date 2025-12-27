Russian President Vladimir Putin has alleged that Kyiv is procrastinating on peace negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. This statement was reported by the Interfax news agency on Saturday.

Putin emphasized that should Ukraine choose not to engage in peaceful resolutions, Russia is prepared to achieve its aims of what it terms a 'special military operation' through coercive measures.

The declaration came via Russian state news agency TASS, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

