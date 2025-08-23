Sweeping Reforms Unveiled: Australia's Childcare Safety Overhaul

Amidst growing concerns over child safety in Australian childcare centers, sweeping reforms have been announced. The federal and state education ministers have agreed to launch a series of new safety measures aimed at protecting children and restoring public trust in the early childhood sector.

Key initiatives include the creation of a national educator register to track employment history and verify working with children checks, mandatory child safety training for staff, and a national CCTV trial in selected services. These efforts are set to commence between 2025 and 2026, signaling a new era of accountability and transparency in childcare.

Despite these positive steps, experts argue that more comprehensive reforms are needed to address underlying issues, as many childcare services remain profit-driven. The emphasis, they say, should be on ensuring quality and safety rather than financial gain, urging a systemic transformation of the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)