Tragic School Incident Spurs Major Policy Changes
The suicide of a nine-year-old girl at Neerja Modi School has led to the cancellation of the school's CBSE affiliation, citing safety violations. The father, Vijay Meena, alleges bullying was involved, sparking calls for further government action. Opposition leaders and a Parents Association demand stricter safety measures.
The tragic suicide of a nine-year-old at Neerja Modi School has prompted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revoke the school's affiliation, citing serious breaches of student safety. The father of the deceased, Vijay Meena, expressed satisfaction with the CBSE's decision but stressed the need for further actions amid allegations of unchecked bullying.
Meena recounted that complaints regarding the bullying were ignored by school authorities, an assertion supported by CCTV evidence. In response to the girl's death, the CBSE has suggested relocating students of classes 9 and 11 to other schools while leaving decisions regarding younger students to state authorities, prompting Meena to urge state officials for comprehensive interventions.
Prominent figures, including opposition leader Tikaram Jully, have condemned the incident, criticizing the state government's initial handling of the situation. The incident has intensified discussions around student safety and has led to increased demands for policy reform to ensure the wellbeing of students across educational institutions.
