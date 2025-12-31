Left Menu

Tragic School Incident Spurs Major Policy Changes

The suicide of a nine-year-old girl at Neerja Modi School has led to the cancellation of the school's CBSE affiliation, citing safety violations. The father, Vijay Meena, alleges bullying was involved, sparking calls for further government action. Opposition leaders and a Parents Association demand stricter safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:29 IST
Tragic School Incident Spurs Major Policy Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic suicide of a nine-year-old at Neerja Modi School has prompted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revoke the school's affiliation, citing serious breaches of student safety. The father of the deceased, Vijay Meena, expressed satisfaction with the CBSE's decision but stressed the need for further actions amid allegations of unchecked bullying.

Meena recounted that complaints regarding the bullying were ignored by school authorities, an assertion supported by CCTV evidence. In response to the girl's death, the CBSE has suggested relocating students of classes 9 and 11 to other schools while leaving decisions regarding younger students to state authorities, prompting Meena to urge state officials for comprehensive interventions.

Prominent figures, including opposition leader Tikaram Jully, have condemned the incident, criticizing the state government's initial handling of the situation. The incident has intensified discussions around student safety and has led to increased demands for policy reform to ensure the wellbeing of students across educational institutions.

TRENDING

1
Fire Fiasco: Unauthorized Goa Nightclub Blazes Faulted for Major Lapses

Fire Fiasco: Unauthorized Goa Nightclub Blazes Faulted for Major Lapses

 India
2
Kharge's Critique: BJP's Misgovernance in 2025

Kharge's Critique: BJP's Misgovernance in 2025

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
4
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025