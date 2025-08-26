Rajasthan: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University VC sacked over mismanagement

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has ordered the removal of Dr Arun Kumar, the vice-chancellor of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University in Bikaner, with immediate effect following allegations of mismanagement. Dr Kumar is also the acting vice-chancellor of Agriculture University in Jodhpur.

The action was taken in the wake of several serious complaints being filed against Dr Kumar, according to a release.

Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner in his report found prima facie evidence of deliberate lapses in implementing statutory provisions, misuse of powers, and financial irregularities.

