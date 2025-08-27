Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

President Donald Trump has made a significant policy reversal, now welcoming Chinese students to American universities after previously threatening to revoke their visas. This shift, linked to ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing, aims to stabilize relations and ensure the vitality of the US educational system.

In a White House cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized the crucial role Chinese students play in American academia, warning that without them, the college system could suffer drastically. He reassured that, despite the welcome, security screenings would remain stringent to ensure national security.

The Chinese government responded positively, urging the US to cease any undue harassment or discrimination against its students. With about 2.7 lakh Chinese students currently in the US, the issue remains a focal point in broader US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)