Left Menu

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

President Trump has reversed his earlier threat to revoke visas of Chinese students in the US, assuring their importance to the American college system. The move comes amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations. China urged the US to end harassment of its students, ensuring their rights are protected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:20 IST
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks
Trump
  • Country:
  • China

President Donald Trump has made a significant policy reversal, now welcoming Chinese students to American universities after previously threatening to revoke their visas. This shift, linked to ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing, aims to stabilize relations and ensure the vitality of the US educational system.

In a White House cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized the crucial role Chinese students play in American academia, warning that without them, the college system could suffer drastically. He reassured that, despite the welcome, security screenings would remain stringent to ensure national security.

The Chinese government responded positively, urging the US to cease any undue harassment or discrimination against its students. With about 2.7 lakh Chinese students currently in the US, the issue remains a focal point in broader US-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted...

 India
2
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

 India
3
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terroris...

 India
4
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025