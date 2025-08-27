Gwarube Launches National Education and Training Council to Drive Bold Reforms

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has officially inaugurated the long-awaited National Education and Training Council (NETC), marking a pivotal moment in South Africa’s journey to strengthen its education system.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister explained that her department has operationalised the NETC for the first time since its creation, with Cabinet’s support. Although the Council was initially established under the National Education Policy Act of 1996 and further detailed in regulations in 2009, it had never been activated—until now.

A Milestone in Policy Leadership

Minister Gwarube recalled that just 12 days after assuming office, she committed in Parliament to bring the NETC into operation. The Council, she said, will function as an independent advisory body, offering expert insight into education reforms and providing annual reports to the Minister.

“It has been a year of hard work and significant reorientation. Today, we deliver on that promise. The NETC will hold its inaugural meeting at the Department of Basic Education’s head office in Pretoria,” she said.

The Minister stressed that the current education system cannot rely on “incremental adjustments” but needs a decisive shift in strategy, vision, and energy to address longstanding challenges.

Composition of the Council

The Council will be chaired by Ms Penelope Vinjevold and includes members drawn from academia, civil society, and education management. The appointed members are:

Mrs Khathutshelo Onica Dederen

Dr Xolani Khohliso

Ms Zanele Mabaso

Ms Madimetja Dina Mamashela

Prof Judith McKenzie

Prof Paulus Jacobus Mentz

Mr Lebogang Stephen Montjane

Ms Mmatsetsweu Ruby Motaung

Prof Nicolette Roberts

Ms Maite Getrude Rammala

Ms Marie-Louise Samuels

Dr Selvia Kista (Mona) Singh

Dr Glodean Qondile Tintswalo Thani

Ms Penelope Vinjevold (Chairperson)

Dr Gabrielle Wills

Focus Areas of the NETC

According to the Minister, the NETC will focus on several critical issues in basic education, including:

Reviewing the school resourcing model to ensure fair distribution of resources.

Re-examining assessment and progression requirements for learners.

Reducing the administrative burden on teachers to allow more classroom focus.

Strengthening foundational learning in literacy and numeracy.

Ensuring a smoother transition from Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) into compulsory Grade R .

Supporting the progressive strengthening of mother tongue instruction in the early grades.

Gwarube emphasised that strong literacy and numeracy foundations are non-negotiable. “Without them, reforms cannot succeed. With them, every child has a pathway to learning, opportunity, and dignity,” she said.

Complementing Existing Structures

The Minister clarified that the NETC is not a decision-making body and will not replace statutory structures like the Council of Education Ministers or the Heads of Education Departments Committee. Instead, it will serve as a sound evidence-led advisory platform, designed to test ideas and ensure that policy decisions are practical, equitable, and sustainable.

“The Council is designed to strengthen our decision-making. It is a sounding board, a source of evidence, and a forum for testing ideas before they are translated into policy,” Gwarube noted.

A Call for Courage and Wisdom

In closing, the Minister expressed gratitude to the members for their commitment and expertise, urging them to embrace their roles with courage, creativity, and humility.

“You are entrusted with a responsibility to fearlessly provide advice grounded in evidence and aimed at the best interests of learners. Millions of children depend on our collective choices,” she said.

The inaugural meeting marks the official start of the Council’s work, and with it, the task of ensuring that every child in every classroom across South Africa has not only a seat in school but a genuine opportunity to thrive.