Teachers Demand Rollback of Controversial Increment Directive

The Democratic Teachers' Initiative (DTI) has openly challenged the education ministry's 2017 directive, which cancels increments for MPhil and PhD qualifications and mandates retrospective recoveries from university faculty.

DTI leaders criticized Delhi University's advisory as deceptive, alleging it misleads educators. Professors from prominent institutions like JNU, DU, and Jamia Millia Islamia joined the protest, maintaining that the directive represents an unlawful ministry decision.

The education ministry's letter suggested these qualifications were already recognized under the Career Advancement Scheme. However, educators argue this interpretation opposes the UGC's 2018 regulations, which were legally formalized. An UGC-appointed expert committee, set to review the directive, remains a focal point for the teachers' continued advocacy efforts to reverse the decision.