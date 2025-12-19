Shocking Incident: Young Boy Allegedly Attacked by Neighbor

A five-year-old boy named Neev Jain was injured after allegedly being kicked by a neighbor while playing outside his uncle's house in Thyagarajanagar, police reported on Friday.

CCTV footage captured the startling moment when Neev, engaged in a game of badminton with other children, was suddenly attacked from behind, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The assailant, identified as Ranjan, was seen walking away nonchalantly without offering assistance.

According to the police, the accused suffers from a mental health disorder and is under treatment. Following a complaint by the boy's mother, Deepika Jain, a case was registered under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ranjan was arrested but later released.

(With inputs from agencies.)