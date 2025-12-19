Left Menu

France Faces Budget Impasse: Lawmakers Fail to Reach 2026 Deal

French lawmakers failed to reach a 2026 budget agreement, leading to potential emergency legislation to manage finances. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu plans discussions for a resolution. France's central bank governor warns such measures will increase the deficit. Investors monitor France's 5.4% budget deficit with governmental efforts to reduce it below 5%.

Updated: 19-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:30 IST
French lawmakers were unable to agree on a 2026 budget bill on Friday, pointing towards the necessity for special legislation to maintain spending limits. The joint committee's talks broke down in less than an hour, forcing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to consider emergency measures.

Lecornu is set to consult with political leaders to explore potential steps, as the parliament cannot vote on a budget until the next year. Without a budget, the government would need emergency legislation to manage spending, tax collection, and borrowing, but this is only a temporary fix, warns Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of France's central bank.

Such emergency measures could lead to higher deficits since they lack cost-saving or tax measures, Villeroy emphasized. Meanwhile, investors and ratings agencies are scrutinizing France's fiscal health as the government aims to reduce the budget deficit below 5% next year, amid the struggles within its fractured parliament.

