Denver Schools Face Title IX Scrutiny Over All-Gender Restrooms

The United States Education Department announced that Denver Public Schools violated Title IX protections related to sex-based discrimination by establishing all-gender bathrooms. This violation relates to the policy allowing students to use restrooms according to their gender identity.

The department's findings stem from a comprehensive investigation into East High School. This marked a significant shift in enforcement from previous years, especially under the directives of former President Joe Biden. Denver Public Schools' decision to create all-gender bathrooms was a product of a student-led initiative aimed at privacy and security, utilizing partitions for assurance.

In response, the Education Department has offered Denver a chance to revamp its policies within ten days, emphasizing a return to gender-designated restrooms. Concurrently, the department mandates the use of biology-based definitions for 'male' and 'female,' lining up with the current administration's stance, under the broader push against transgender accommodations, especially in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)