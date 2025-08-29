Left Menu

Denver Schools Face Title IX Scrutiny Over All-Gender Restrooms

The US Education Department found Denver Public Schools violated Title IX by creating all-gender bathrooms and allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity. The violation followed a probe into Denver’s East High School, highlighting policy tensions around transgender rights and bathroom policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Education Department announced that Denver Public Schools violated Title IX protections related to sex-based discrimination by establishing all-gender bathrooms. This violation relates to the policy allowing students to use restrooms according to their gender identity.

The department's findings stem from a comprehensive investigation into East High School. This marked a significant shift in enforcement from previous years, especially under the directives of former President Joe Biden. Denver Public Schools' decision to create all-gender bathrooms was a product of a student-led initiative aimed at privacy and security, utilizing partitions for assurance.

In response, the Education Department has offered Denver a chance to revamp its policies within ten days, emphasizing a return to gender-designated restrooms. Concurrently, the department mandates the use of biology-based definitions for 'male' and 'female,' lining up with the current administration's stance, under the broader push against transgender accommodations, especially in athletics.

